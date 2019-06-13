UrduPoint.com
MoFAIC Under-Secretary Attends Reception Of Philippines Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 7 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:45 AM

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, last night attended a reception hosted by Hjayceelyn Quintana, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, on the occasion of her country's National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, last night attended a reception hosted by Hjayceelyn Quintana, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

The ceremony was also attended by Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, Director of the West Asia Administration at MoFAIC, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the Foreign Resident's Affairs Department at the Ministry, Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of the Visits Affairs Department at the Ministry, senior officials, members of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Filipino community in the country.

