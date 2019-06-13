UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoFAIC Under-Secretary Receives Credentials Of New Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 4 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:45 PM

MoFAIC Under-Secretary receives credentials of new Russian Ambassador

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has received a copy of the credentials of Sergey Kuznetsov, the new Russian Ambassador to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has received a copy of the credentials of Sergey Kuznetsov, the new Russian Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in his role in enhancing Emirati-Russian relations of cooperation.

The new ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, hailing its regional and international stature, thanks to the policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Sari

Recent Stories

Russia Warns Against Attempts to Blame Iran for Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Hires Tanker Struck in Gulf ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Air Force Confirms No Survivors in An-32 Ai ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

7 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.