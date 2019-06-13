MoFAIC Under-Secretary receives credentials of new Russian Ambassador

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has received a copy of the credentials of Sergey Kuznetsov, the new Russian Ambassador to the UAE

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in his role in enhancing Emirati-Russian relations of cooperation.

The new ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, hailing its regional and international stature, thanks to the policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.