UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoFAIC Undersecretary Meets With Undersecretary Of Philippines Department Of Foreign Affairs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) Khalid Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, received today Sarah Lou Y. Arriola the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs at the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, held at MoFAIC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the Memorandum of Understanding recently signed to combat human trafficking and ways to develop the friendly relations between the UAE and the Philippines, as well as international issues of mutual concern.

Belhoul emphsised the keenness of the UAE leadership to promote cooperation with the Philippines at all levels and fields.

Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE and Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, Director of the Department of East Asia and the Pacific at MoFAIC, and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Philippines All Asia

