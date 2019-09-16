MoFAIC Undersecretary receives copy of credentials of new Ambassador of Sri Lanka

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Majintha Jayesinghe, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates.

The Undersecretary wished the Ambassador all success in his new role and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Sri Lanka.

The newly appointed Sri Lankan Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his organisation in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.