ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held an electronic video briefing today for foreign ambassadors and consuls on the health preparations and precautionary measures taken by the UAE, in light of the emerging coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis currently facing the world.

The briefing was broadcasted live from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The unconventional briefing involved two sessions. The first session was hosted by Khalid Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with the participation of Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Director of Communicable Diseases and Official Spokesperson of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Director of Safety and Prevention and Spokesperson for National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA.

The second session was hosted by Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Dubai, Dr.

Farida Al Hosani and Dr.

Saif Al Dhaheri, as well as by Dr. Khaled Al Mazrouie, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs, and Rashid Abdullah Khalfan Al Qasir, Head of the Department of Consulates in the Dubai Office.

During the sessions, the ambassadors and heads of missions and consuls were briefed about the Emirati model of tackling the emergency, one based on transparency and credibility.

The speakers of both sessions reviewed the country’s internal response plan and system of cooperation between relevant Federal and local authorities, including in the health sector. The speakers also discussed all relevant health and awareness measures, the travel sector and the precautionary and preventive measures adopted at all entry points in the UAE.

During the briefing, questions and inquiries submitted by ambassadors and consuls were answered.