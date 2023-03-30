MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Umrah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) highlighted the importance of prior planning before travelling to perform Umrah during the Holy Month of Ramadan, calling on UAE citizens to register on the "Nusuk" application to apply for Umrah permissions and view travel instructions.

The Ministry also urged Emirati citizens wishing to travel to register on the “Tawajudi” app, as well as register all their family members on its official website, https://ddei5-0-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=www.mofaic.gov.ae%26quot&umid=814DCC7D-F809-2805-B884-4F1A8397E518&auth=4687ce5ce28fd68eb9a7ec329bc969db531b0e24-968ccc9623b0c793790bd1c22a2af20594c468cf; www.

mofaic.gov.ae, or smart app, “UAEMOFAIC.”

The service enables the Ministry and its missions abroad to communicate with them in cases of emergency and crises while they are travelling abroad to provide assistance.

The Ministry has a 24-hour emergency hotline, 0097180024, for UAE citizens abroad, who can call in case of emergency, if in need of an e-return document in case of the theft, damage, or expiry of their UAE passports, or if a baby is born abroad and the family must return to the country.

The Ministry also urged all Emirati citizens traveling abroad not to carry large sums of money in public areas and only carry copies of their IDs and passports.