MOFAIC warns Emiratis against travel to Lebanon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has warned UAE citizens against travelling to Lebanon until further notice due to recent security developments.

Khalid Belhoul, MoFAIC Under-Secretary, has advised Emirati citizens currently in Lebanon to contact the UAE Embassy in Beirut to arrange for their safe return home.

Emirati citizens can call the following numbers for assistance: 009615928000, 0096171111856, or 009718004444.