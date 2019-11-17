UrduPoint.com
MoFAIC's Youth Council Signs MoU With Russia's Council Of Young Diplomats

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 01:30 PM

MoFAIC's Youth Council signs MoU with Russia's Council of Young Diplomats

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The Youth Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, and the Council of Young Diplomats at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to further enhance cooperation.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 3rd Global Forum of Young Diplomats, held in Moscow from 13th to 15th November.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign affairs and International Cooperation, said efforts exerted by the two Councils towards motivating young diplomats to innovate and excel lead up to this MoU, which will open new avenues for sharing ideas and best practices.

On this occasion, Maadhad Hareb Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to Russia, hailed the innovative step that will contribute in bolstering diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The MoU aims to establish and develop direct connections between MoFAIC's Youth Council and the Russian Ministry's Council of Young Diplomats, and promote dialogue and regular meetings on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

It also calls for the exchange of expertise and best practices on youth empowerment.

The 3rd Global Forum of Young Diplomats in Moscow featured a Youth Circle on the impact of soft power on international relations, attended by 160 delegates representing 85 countries.

Ambassador Al Khaili highlighted the main features of the UAE's soft power approach, including the country’s cultural agenda, hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai and promoting values of tolerance.

The Youth Council of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation adopted the slogan "Diplomacy of the Future, Ambition and Hope". Its vision aims to prepare a promising generation of young diplomats to contribute to the 2021 Youth Agenda, by developing their skills, abilities and competencies, to highlight the UAE’s efforts in empowering the youth, embracing their ambitions and hopes, and promoting diplomatic work based on knowledge and innovation, to achieve excellence in foreign policy.

