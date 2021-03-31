MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Libyan Consul General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, the Director of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's (MoFAIC) Dubai Office met with Ibrahim Al- Sadiq, Consul General of Libya in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and received his credentials.

MoFAIC official welcomed the Consul General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.