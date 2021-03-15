Mohamed Al Hashemi of Majid Al Futtaim named World Economic Forum Young Global Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) The World Economic Forum has selected Mohamed Al Hashemi, Country Head, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, Cinemas and Lifestyle, to join the Young Global Leaders class of 2021, in recognition of his achievements and innovation in the field of business.

With 1,400 total members and alumni representing over 120 nationalities, the Forum of Young Global Leaders is an independent non-profit foundation bringing together diverse, dynamic, and global leaders for a five-year, personalised leadership programme.

Each year, thousands of exceptional business leaders are nominated as candidates by their colleagues and presented before a committee who look to identify and select a truly diverse and representative cohort.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Hashemi said, "It is an honour and a privilege to be chosen as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

I look forward to engaging with talented leaders around the globe and to creating positive social and economic impact through our collective efforts. I am immensely proud to represent Majid Al Futtaim in this cohort and pave the way for other young leaders in the region in our pursuit of a sustainable future."

The Forum of Young Global Leaders was launched in 2004 by Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, to help the world meet increasingly complex and interrelated challenges. Presently, Young Global Leaders make up a dynamic group of business innovators, entrepreneurs, technology pioneers, educators, activists, artists, journalists and have gone on to become heads of governments and (Chief Executives at) Fortune 500 companies, as well as recipients of Nobel Prizes and academy Awards.