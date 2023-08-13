Open Menu

Mohamed Al Hussaini Meets With Iranian Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2023) Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met with Reza Ameri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UAE.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Finance’s Dubai office, Al Hussaini highlighted the efforts of boosting cooperation between both countries.

They also discussed matters of mutual interest.

Al Hussaini presented prospects for cooperation in the finance sector to serve the interests of both countries, which would help enhance the region’s economic stability and achieve development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Iran UAE Dubai

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

2 minutes ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

8 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

15 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

16 hours ago
Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

19 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

19 hours ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

19 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

20 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

20 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

20 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East