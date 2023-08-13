Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2023) Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met with Reza Ameri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UAE.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Finance’s Dubai office, Al Hussaini highlighted the efforts of boosting cooperation between both countries.

They also discussed matters of mutual interest.

Al Hussaini presented prospects for cooperation in the finance sector to serve the interests of both countries, which would help enhance the region’s economic stability and achieve development and prosperity.