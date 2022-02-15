UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Al Hussaini Visits Belize Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, visited the Belize Pavilion which is located in the Opportunity District at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the visit, Al Hussaini explored the various cultures of Belize, including the cultures of the Maya, the Garinagu, the Mestizo, the Creole and the East Indians, and investment opportunities available in tourism, agribusiness, the blue economy and other sectors.

"Expo 2020 Dubai is a distinguished opportunity for countries to highlight their uniqueness, cultures and business opportunities, to attract investors from various global markets," he said.

During his tour, Al Hussaini explored the content of the pavilion of Belize, which showcases the country’s cultural and historic diversity and tourist attractions.

