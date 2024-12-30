Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world's first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, has announced that Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar, has joined its growing list of keynote speakers.

The summit also named Emaar as a strategic partner of its third edition, organised by the UAE Government Media Office and hosted in the UAE from 11th to 13th January 2025 at Dubai's Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme "Content for Good".

Alabbar will join an elite lineup of global business leaders, top influencers, and renowned content creators at the highly anticipated event.

Both Emaar and its iconic Burj Khalifa have over five million followers on social media platforms.

Mohamed Alabbar will share his entrepreneurial journey at the summit and will discuss his experiences in investment, business development, and launching pioneering projects. He will highlight how he transformed Emaar, founded in 1997, into one of the leading real estate development companies in the region and globally.

Alabbar's investment activities span a wide range of sectors, including real estate, retail, hospitality, e-commerce, technology, logistics, and food and beverage.

He is the founder of the e-commerce platform Noon.com, launched in 2017, which has become the region's leading digital marketplace with a fully integrated ecosystem. Alabbar also serves as the Chairman of Eagle Hills and the Americana Group.

Additionally, he is a key investor in middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), a fund that offers investment opportunities in the technology sector across the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

Alabbar said, "Through our partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit, we aim to highlight the UAE as a leading destination for real estate and tourism investment.

We are committed to creating innovative content that showcases Emaar's exceptional projects and its strong presence in the evolving media landscape."

He expressed his pleasure to be part of the success of the UAE Government Media Office in organising the summit, which brings together top influencers, content creators, and creative minds from around the world under one roof in the UAE.

"Our partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit presents a unique opportunity to strengthen Emaar's presence in creative industries, filled with opportunities and young talent. This collaboration can help bridge various economic sectors, such as retail, hospitality, entertainment, and real estate, with modern digital transformations and social media marketing," he added.

The partnership between the summit and Emaar aims to empower content creators by providing insights into the latest developments in hospitality, entertainment, retail, real estate, and the digital transformations shaping these sectors.

This collaboration seeks to enhance good content creation by working with influencers and creators to produce engaging visual content that attracts tourists, investors, and clients.

The initiative also aims to strengthen Emaar's brand, attract international investors and partners, and establish new collaborations that will expand the creative economy, accelerating comprehensive development plans in the region and globally.

Emaar reported a total revenue of AED14.4 billion for the first half of this year, with net profits of AED7.8 billion before tax, reflecting a growth of 17% and 33%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.