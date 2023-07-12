Open Menu

Mohamed Alhammadi Wins First Medal For UAE At World Para Athletics Championships

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at World Para Athletics Championships

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2023) Mohamed Alhammadi, a member of the UAE Paralympic Athletics Team, won the silver medal in the T34 400-metre race at the World Para Athletics Championships 2023 in Paris.

His medal is the first for the UAE in the ongoing championship, which is being attended by some 1,300 competitors from 107 countries, and is the most important competition in the world of Paralympic athletics after the Paralympic Games.

Alhammadi finished second in the race, setting a new personal career best with a time of 49.

11 seconds, surpassing some of the world's best runners.

The gold medal went to Thai athlete Chaiwat Rattana, who set a new world record and surpassed his previous best achieved in Sharjah at the start of 2022.

The T34 400-metre race is the first event that Alhammadi participated in. He is expected to compete in two other races in the same championship: the T34 100-metre race on Thursday and the T34 800-metre race on Monday, 17th July.

Related Topics

World UAE Sharjah Paris Same July Gold Silver Event From Best Race

Recent Stories

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan ..

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

32 minutes ago
 Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in T ..

Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in Tan Tan Moussem

48 minutes ago
 Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochist ..

Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochistan

50 minutes ago
 PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, ref ..

PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, reforms in National Curriculum

59 minutes ago
 Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries an ..

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

1 hour ago
 Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

2 hours ago
IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

2 hours ago
 LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Sh ..

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Shah, others illegal

3 hours ago
 Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human rights’ violations

4 hours ago
 UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East