Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at World Para Athletics Championships

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2023) Mohamed Alhammadi, a member of the UAE Paralympic Athletics Team, won the silver medal in the T34 400-metre race at the World Para Athletics Championships 2023 in Paris.

His medal is the first for the UAE in the ongoing championship, which is being attended by some 1,300 competitors from 107 countries, and is the most important competition in the world of Paralympic athletics after the Paralympic Games.

Alhammadi finished second in the race, setting a new personal career best with a time of 49.

11 seconds, surpassing some of the world's best runners.

The gold medal went to Thai athlete Chaiwat Rattana, who set a new world record and surpassed his previous best achieved in Sharjah at the start of 2022.

The T34 400-metre race is the first event that Alhammadi participated in. He is expected to compete in two other races in the same championship: the T34 100-metre race on Thursday and the T34 800-metre race on Monday, 17th July.

