Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group donates AED1 million to ‘100 Million Meals’ Campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group has donated AED1 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign that aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The donation will help provide one million meals to beneficiaries across the middle East, Asia, Africa and South America, after the strategic campaign partner Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) expanded its food relief operations to a new list of countries.

Buti Al Mulla, Chairman of the board of Directors of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group, lauded the humanitarian ideals of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

"The campaign reiterates the firm approach of UAE in dealing with humanitarian crises and reflects its constant endeavor to be a global philanthropic pioneer," he said.

Companies and individuals can donate on the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae; by making a transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); by sending "Meal" on SMS to the UAE specified numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the campaign’s website; and by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999.