Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits French Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, has visited the French pavilion themed "France, Lightspeed Inspiration", in the Mobility District at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Minister Al Hussaini was briefed on the most prominent innovations and creativity displayed at the pavilion in the fields of technology, science, arts, education among others; in addition to the political, economic, cultural and social initiatives that reflect France's role in leading enlightenment and creating in the humanity’s future.

During his visit, Al Hussaini stressed on the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai as a global civilised forum in which more than 190 countries attend to boost human communication and display the latest innovations in various sciences.

This is to accelerate the pace of human progress and create a shared vision to cope with current and future conditions and developments to serve humanity.

He added that the world fair is a pivotal phase within the global efforts to strengthen ties across all sectors, thereby echoing the civilised and humanitarian role of the UAE and its leadership – to contribute to shaping a bright and prosperous future for all.