UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini Visits French Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:15 PM

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits French Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, has visited the French pavilion themed "France, Lightspeed Inspiration", in the Mobility District at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Minister Al Hussaini was briefed on the most prominent innovations and creativity displayed at the pavilion in the fields of technology, science, arts, education among others; in addition to the political, economic, cultural and social initiatives that reflect France's role in leading enlightenment and creating in the humanity’s future.

During his visit, Al Hussaini stressed on the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai as a global civilised forum in which more than 190 countries attend to boost human communication and display the latest innovations in various sciences.

This is to accelerate the pace of human progress and create a shared vision to cope with current and future conditions and developments to serve humanity.

He added that the world fair is a pivotal phase within the global efforts to strengthen ties across all sectors, thereby echoing the civilised and humanitarian role of the UAE and its leadership – to contribute to shaping a bright and prosperous future for all.

Related Topics

World Technology Education France UAE Dubai Visit Progress 2020 All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage ..

Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage with Ahad Raza Mir

10 minutes ago
 As many as 23 million people marching towards star ..

As many as 23 million people marching towards starvation in Afghanistan: WFP

48 minutes ago
 Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo ..

Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo-political situation: Ziaullah ..

46 minutes ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievk ..

DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas Gray Zo ..

49 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

47 minutes ago
 Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromari ..

Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromarievka Seizure - DPR Foreign Min ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.