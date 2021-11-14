Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, recently visited the pavilion of Bahrain at the Opportunity District, themed ‘Density Weaves Opportunities’, and was briefed on the urban design of the pavilion, which focuses on density and its role in creating opportunities.

Al Hussaini was also introduced to key cultural, historical and economic elements of Bahrain from a destiny perspective; as well as the cultural programmes and exhibitions at the pavilion, which help enrich Bahrain’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.