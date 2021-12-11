DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, today issued Law No. 21 of 2021, establishing the Dubai Council to outline and deliver the emirate’s future development agenda with a view to boosting its leading edge competitiveness and leadership regionally and internationally, and underpinning its global standing as one of the most preferred cities to live and work in.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the government of Dubai will continue to constantly evolve to keep pace with global developments and accelerate growth.

"We have diverse approaches to manage our development drive with a view to improving the efficiency and competitiveness of our government operation," Sheikh Mohammed said.

The new council will have a legal profile and the legal capacity required to undertake the acts and dispositions that ensure the achievement of its objectives, which revolve around defining the features and future visions of the emirate.

It will be chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as deputies.

Members of the council will include H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Lt. Gen. Talal Humaid Belhoul, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, and Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri.

The Dubai Council aims to formulate and develop the emirate’s future development agenda to support its global competitiveness and enhance its leadership and attractiveness, by launching major qualitative projects and transformational initiatives.

According to the law, a commissioner-general will be entrusted with overseeing the development track, which will include several entities. He will be appointed by a decision by the chairman.

The law stipulates that the Executive Office shall assume the duties of the General Secretariat and provide the necessary support to the Council and assist it in performing its duties, including administrative and technical support, preparing decisions and recommendations, and conducting research.

The Executive Office chairman or whomever he delegates shall assume the duties of the Secretary-General of the Dubai Council, provided that it falls within his powers to oversee the general secretariat’s implementation of its tasks entrusted to support the Council and enable it to achieve its goals.