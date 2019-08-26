UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Abdullah II Discuss Relations, Regional Developments

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 04:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Abdullah II discuss relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and King Abdullah II of Jordan, have discussed the strong fraternal relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Abdullah reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as exchanged views on current regional and international developments.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi

Recent Stories

40,921 MT LPG consumed in 14 months

5 minutes ago

Two Brigades of Yemen's Southern Separatists Join ..

5 minutes ago

Three People Hospitalized After Shooting in Southe ..

24 minutes ago

Team Abu Dhabi closes in on F2 world title with vi ..

36 minutes ago

DCD&#039;s Al Khaili receives Japanese decoration

36 minutes ago

Russia to Certainly Respond to US Intermediate-Ran ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.