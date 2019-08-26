Mohamed bin Zayed, Abdullah II discuss relations, regional developments

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and King Abdullah II of Jordan, have discussed the strong fraternal relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Abdullah reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as exchanged views on current regional and international developments.