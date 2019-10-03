UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Accepts Condolences Of King Salman Envoy, Mourners On Death Of Suhail Al Ketbi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received condolences from His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Minister of State, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Mohamed also accepted condolences from H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Prince Mansour conveyed condolences of King Salman and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, to Sheikh Mohamed on the death of Suhail bin Mubarak Al ketbi.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and a number of top officials also offered condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed at Mushrif Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; a number of Sheikhs, and sons of the deceased also received condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed.

The Emirati and Saudi officials expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the deceased family. They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant his family patience and solace.

