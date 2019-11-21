Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of Mohammed bin Rashid, Chechnya’s President on death of Sultan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today presented his condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the death of the late H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also presented his condolences to the sons of the deceased, Sheikh Dr. Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, also presented their condolences.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed then accepted condolences on the passing of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, at the Al Mishref Palace, from Ramzan Kadyrov, President of Chechnya, and delegations from friendly countries, diplomats, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the Abu Dhabi Police, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf, and many Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

He also accepted the condolences of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs of Oman, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior of Oman, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Hannaei, Advisor to the State of Oman, and Nadia Jabbour, Director of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, Office.

They all expressed their sincere condolences on the passing of the late Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, and conveyed the condolences of the leaders of their countries to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and several Sheikhs.