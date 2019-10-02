UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Accepts Condolences Of Sultan Al Qasimi, Humaid Al Nuaimi, Sheikhs On Death Of Suhail Al Ketbi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of Sultan Al Qasimi, Humaid Al Nuaimi, Sheikhs on death of Suhail Al Ketbi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received condolences from H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman on the death of Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi..

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; a number of officials and members of diplomatic corps, also offered their condolences.

They expressed their heartfelt sympathy to the family of the deceased. They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

Among those who attended the mourning majlis were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.

H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and the family of the deceased.

