Mohamed Bin Zayed Adds New Members To Abu Dhabi Executive Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed adds new members to Abu Dhabi Executive Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a decision to include the Chairman of the Department of Government Support and the Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office to the membership of the Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

