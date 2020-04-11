Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Ethiopia review counter-COVID-19 efforts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed the global fight against COVID-19 with Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

This came over a phone call, during which they discussed advancing bilateral relations and joint efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The conversation reviewed the measures taken by the two nations to fight the pandemic, as well as the international and regional efforts to bring the novel virus under control.