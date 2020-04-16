UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed And Bill Gates Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation, Coronavirus Developments

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitarian cooperation, coronavirus developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a call today from Bill Gates, Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, during which they discussed ways to enhance humanitarian cooperation in health as well as disease and epidemic control in the light of the global partnerships and initiatives implemented by the two sides.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Gates also discussed the developments of coronavirus, COVID-19 and the efforts being made to curb its impacts, particularly on the humanitarian areas.

They spoke about the possibility of intensifying cooperation and joint work between UAE’s humanitarian institutions and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, and support the efforts of the international community, governments and societies to limit its spread. They also stressed the importance of supporting research centres and medical institutions working to develop and produce a cure for the virus.

They reviewed the most important humanitarian initiatives and partnerships between the two sides which aim to reduce the spread of diseases and epidemics.

Sheikh Mohamed renewed the UAE's commitment to its humanitarian responsibility of strengthening solidarity and cooperation to overcome the common challenges the world is facing due to coronavirus. He also affirmed UAE's keenness to rally all efforts of the international community and to support the affected communities and to improve the humanitarian conditions all over the world.

Bill Gates lauded the support provided by the UAE to help other countries in building capacities to contain the spread of coronavirus and to mitigate its impacts.

He also praised Sheikh Mohamed's humanitarian stances and initiatives and referred to his recent initiative to provide medical and protective supplies to African countries amidst the global fight against COVID-19.

The supplies reached Addis Ababa, which is one of Africa's largest logistics hub.

