Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss strengthening disease control

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Bill Gates, Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, today discussed over a phone call ways to enhance humanitarian cooperation in health as well as disease and epidemic control in the light of the success they have achieved in several previous global partnerships and initiatives.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Gates also spoke about the possibility of intensifying cooperation and joint work between UAE’s humanitarian institutions and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, and support the efforts of the international community, governments and societies to limit its spread.

They reviewed the most important humanitarian initiatives and partnerships between the two sides which aim to reduce the spread of diseases and epidemics that hinder social and economic development.

The two sides stressed the importance of continuing concerted efforts and enhancing cooperation and coordination between regional and international organisations and institutions handling humanitarian work so as to provide urgent health services, particularly during the current crisis which necessitates a rapid response in most parts of the world.