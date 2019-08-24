UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed And Indian PM Discuss Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed and Indian PM discuss bilateral ties

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 24th August, 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, today discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relations and reviewed a variety of regional and global issues of common interest.

During an official session at Qasr Al Watan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, which comes within the framework of mutual interest in boosting bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields to realise their common vision and future aspirations.

The two sides also explored opportunities for expanding joint cooperation across economic, commercial, investment, cultural and energy fields, and for tapping into the business potentials available in the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and Modi also reviewed regional and international issues and exchanged views on them.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Business Narendra Modi UAE Abu Dhabi Visit August 2019 All

Recent Stories

Sindh cabinet approves Women Agriculture Act 2019 ..

5 minutes ago

Taliban Say Tentatively Agreed With US on Time Fra ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 24 Aug 2019

8 minutes ago

Scotland 17 France 14 Rugby World Cup warm-up Test ..

8 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi issue traffic plan ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to UK Yakovenko Relinquishes Du ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.