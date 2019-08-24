Mohamed bin Zayed and Indian PM discuss bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 24th August, 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, today discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relations and reviewed a variety of regional and global issues of common interest.

During an official session at Qasr Al Watan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, which comes within the framework of mutual interest in boosting bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields to realise their common vision and future aspirations.

The two sides also explored opportunities for expanding joint cooperation across economic, commercial, investment, cultural and energy fields, and for tapping into the business potentials available in the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and Modi also reviewed regional and international issues and exchanged views on them.