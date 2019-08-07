‏Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Abu Dhabi Environment Agency Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) In his capacity as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has issued a decision appointing Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri as Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, EAD.