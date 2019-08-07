UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Appoints AD Department Of Economic Development Under-Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints AD Department of Economic Development Under-Secretary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a decision to appoint Rashed Abdul Kareem Al Blooshi as Under-Secretary for the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

