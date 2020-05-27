UrduPoint.com
Mohamed bin Zayed appoints ADEK Undersecretary

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th May 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today issued a resolution appointing Amer Hussain Mohamed Al Hammadi as Undersecretary of the Department of education and Knowledge (ADEK), Abu Dhabi.

