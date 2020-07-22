UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Appoints Director General For The Integrated Transport Centre

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for the Integrated Transport Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Abdullah Mohammed Maatouq Al Marzouqi as Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre.

