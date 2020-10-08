UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Appoints Director-General Of Executive And Financial Affairs At Department Of Finance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Executive and Financial Affairs at Department of Finance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Mohamed Khaleefa Alnuaimi as Director-General of Executive and Financial Affairs at the Department of Finance.

