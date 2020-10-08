Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Executive and Financial Affairs at Department of Finance

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Mohamed Khaleefa Alnuaimi as Director-General of Executive and Financial Affairs at the Department of Finance.