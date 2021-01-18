Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has issued a Resolution appointing Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri as Director-General of the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.