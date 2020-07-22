Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Institutional Affairs at the Department of Municipalities & Transport

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Omar Ibrahim Al Nuaimi as Director General of Institutional Affairs at the Department of Municipalities & Transport.