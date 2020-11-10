UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Appoints Jamal Al Kaabi As Under-secretary Of Department Of Health - Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Jamal Al Kaabi as Under-secretary of Department of Health - Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 10th November 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issues a resolution, appointing Dr Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi as Under-secretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE Abu Dhabi November 2020

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed names Fahed Alkayyoomi Under-sec ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches Smart Inspection project vi ..

3 minutes ago

Social distancing increasing loneliness in old peo ..

24 minutes ago

NAB awarded 15-day remand of accused in Reko Diq s ..

24 minutes ago

Encouraging results of NAB's anti corruption strat ..

34 minutes ago

N-League hatching conspiracy against national inst ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.