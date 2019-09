Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Theyab bin Mohamed Chairman of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has issued a decision appointing H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.