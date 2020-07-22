Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary for the Department of Municipalities & Transport

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Abdullah Abdul Hamid Al Sahi as Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities & Transport.