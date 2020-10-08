Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Department of Finance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Hisham Khalid Tawfiq Abdulkhaliq Malak as Undersecretary of the Department of Finance.