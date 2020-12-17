UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Appoints Undersecretary Of Department Of Culture And Tourism

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Department of Culture and Tourism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a decision to appoint, Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani as Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism.

