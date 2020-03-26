UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Armenian President Review Joint Coronavirus Containment Efforts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Armenian President review joint coronavirus containment efforts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments and issues of mutual concern as well as measures taken by the two countries to combat coronavirus, COVID-19, and mitigate its impact on countries of the world.

During a phone conversation, Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Sarkissian explored the possibility of joint cooperation to face the COVID-19 challenge.

They also discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries across developmental, economic and investment fields to serve development and progress and mutual interests.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed the UAE's readiness to provide all forms of support to Armenia and its friendly people in their efforts to contain the virus and limit its repercussions.

Armenian President thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his sustained support for the growing bilateral ties.

