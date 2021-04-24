UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Arrives Cairo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in Cairo on Saturday on a visit to the Republic of Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi led an entourage of top officials to welcome His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed upon arrival at Cairo International Airport.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

More Stories From Middle East

