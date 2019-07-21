UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Arrives In Beijing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Beijing

BEIJING, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in Beijing today, marking his official state visit to China.

Sheikh Mohamed's visit comes at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, where he is expected to discuss with his Chinese counterparts ways of enhancing the comprehensive strategic relations between the two friendly countries and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Upon his arrival at the Beijing Capital International Airport, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince was met with a traditional Chinese welcome ceremony.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied on his trip by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

Also accompanying Sheikh Mohamed are Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industr, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, and several other senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education China UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Beijing Xi Jinping Airport Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber-led working group provides banking s ..

2 hours ago

DWTC events drive record AED13.1 billion in net ec ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in defence field

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy to fight counterfeiting with AI

2 hours ago

Emirates NBD plans further expansion in KSA

4 hours ago

Musanada commences construction of AED68.7 million ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.