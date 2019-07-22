Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Great Hall of the People in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has arrived in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where he was accorded an official reception ceremony on the occasion of his state visit to China.

Upon the arrival, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese leaders.

At the outset of the ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed shook hands with senior Chinese leaders, ministers and officials. Also, the Chinese President shook hands with the delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, accompanied by the Chinese President proceeded to the dais of honour where the national anthems of the two countries were played as the Artillery fired 21 rounds in salute of His Highness, who then inspected a Guard of Honour.

The delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohamed includes H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.

H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

Also accompanying Sheikh Mohamed are Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, and several other senior officials.