UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Arrives In Jordan

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Jordan

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived today in Amman on a visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and was received by King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Upon his arrival, King Abdullah II welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his delegation at Marka International Airport. The King of Jordan expressed his pleasure at the visit that mirrors the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples, especially as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the kingdom's independence and its first centennial.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah II then inspected the Guard of Honour. The national anthems of the two countries were also played during the welcome ceremony.

The delegation accompanying H.H. Sheikh Mohamed included H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, the UAE Ambassador to Jordan.

Sheikh Mohamed and his delegation were received by Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah; Dr. Bishr Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; Major General Ahmad Husni, Director of Jordan's General Intelligence Department and several senior Jordanian officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Amman Marka Independence Airport Court

Recent Stories

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

5 minutes ago

116,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

5 minutes ago

DC Lahore reviews vaccination arrangements at Expo ..

37 seconds ago

New Zealand extends support to int'l flights, airf ..

38 seconds ago

Gold prices decline by Rs 950 to Rs 111,800 per to ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.