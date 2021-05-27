Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Jordan

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived today in Amman on a visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and was received by King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Upon his arrival, King Abdullah II welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his delegation at Marka International Airport. The King of Jordan expressed his pleasure at the visit that mirrors the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples, especially as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the kingdom's independence and its first centennial.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah II then inspected the Guard of Honour. The national anthems of the two countries were also played during the welcome ceremony.

The delegation accompanying H.H. Sheikh Mohamed included H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, the UAE Ambassador to Jordan.

Sheikh Mohamed and his delegation were received by Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah; Dr. Bishr Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; Major General Ahmad Husni, Director of Jordan's General Intelligence Department and several senior Jordanian officials.