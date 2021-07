Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in Riyadh today on a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation were received at the King Khalid International Airport by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saudi, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, and Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Sheikh Mohamed was also received by HRH Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State; HRH Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Defence Minister; and Dr. Masa'ad bin Mohammed Al Aiban, Minister of State and National Security Advisor.