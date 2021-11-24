Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Turkey

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived today in the Turkish capital on an official visit to the country.

Upon his arrival to the presidential palace complex accompanied by group of cavalry raising the flags of the two countries, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He received an official reception in which the UAE and Turkish national anthems were played, and 21 cannon shots were fired in his honour. He, then, was welcomed by an entourage of ministers and senior Turkish officials.

President Erdogan welcomed the accompanying delegation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed which includes H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance and Member of the Executive Council; Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; Ali Faisal Ba’Alawi, Head of the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit; Mohammed Saeed Salem AlNedyadi, Chargé d'Affairs of the UAE Embassy in Turkey; Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of ADQ; Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports; Saeed Hamad Obaid Al Dhaheri Chief Executive Office of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange; Mohammed Al Abbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eagle Hills developers.