UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Arrives In Vienna

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in Vienna today on an official visit to Austria.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was welcomed at Vienna International Airport by Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria, during an official reception ceremony, where the Guard of Honour saluted Sheikh Mohamed while a band played the national anthems of the UAE and Austria.

The delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed included H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Ibrahim Salem Al Musharakh, UAE Ambassador to Austria.

The UAE delegation was also received by Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mag. Gernot Blumel, Austria's Minister of Finance, and Dr. Margarete Schramböck, Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Vienna Salem Austria Industry Airport Court

Recent Stories

United States Donates Three Million Additional Dos ..

2 minutes ago

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

39 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits Coronavirus Vaccination ..

5 minutes ago

Second seed Medvedev knocked out of Olympics by Ca ..

5 minutes ago

Food commodities worth $4.393 billion exported in ..

5 minutes ago

Five dead, 916 injured in road accidents across Pu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.