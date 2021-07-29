Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in Vienna today on an official visit to Austria.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was welcomed at Vienna International Airport by Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria, during an official reception ceremony, where the Guard of Honour saluted Sheikh Mohamed while a band played the national anthems of the UAE and Austria.

The delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed included H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Ibrahim Salem Al Musharakh, UAE Ambassador to Austria.

The UAE delegation was also received by Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mag. Gernot Blumel, Austria's Minister of Finance, and Dr. Margarete Schramböck, Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs.