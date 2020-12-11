Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin Mohamed, other Emirati cadets at Sandhurst

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2020) LONDON, 11th December 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended on Friday the graduation ceremony of his son, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several Emirati cadets at the Royal Military academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, UK.

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, board Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; H.H. Sheikh Hessa bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikha Salama bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan.

Graduates of Course 201 of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst included Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, who was awarded the Hudson's Horse Medal, Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Mubarak Humaid Matar Al Diree, Humaid Mubarak Ahmed Al Junaibi and Ahmed Yousif Al Hammadi.

The Guest of Honour and the parade’s Inspecting Officer was Sir Patrick Sanders, Commander United Kingdom Strategic Command, representing Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth.

During the commissioning ceremony, the cohort marched on and performed drill movements and received their graduation certificates before posing for photos with the faculty and instructors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with the Emirati graduates, exchanged cordial talks with them and congratulated them on their graduation, wishing them success in their careers.

He urged them to work hard to continue reinforcing their knowledge and skills.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked members of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and the instructors.

The ceremony was also attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; EAA, Mansour Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Ambassador to the UK, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.