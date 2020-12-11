UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Graduation Of Zayed Bin Mohamed, Other Emirati Cadets At Sandhurst

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 10:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin Mohamed, other Emirati cadets at Sandhurst

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2020) LONDON, 11th December 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended on Friday the graduation ceremony of his son, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several Emirati cadets at the Royal Military academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, UK.

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, board Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; H.H. Sheikh Hessa bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikha Salama bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan.

Graduates of Course 201 of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst included Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, who was awarded the Hudson's Horse Medal, Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Mubarak Humaid Matar Al Diree, Humaid Mubarak Ahmed Al Junaibi and Ahmed Yousif Al Hammadi.

The Guest of Honour and the parade’s Inspecting Officer was Sir Patrick Sanders, Commander United Kingdom Strategic Command, representing Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth.

During the commissioning ceremony, the cohort marched on and performed drill movements and received their graduation certificates before posing for photos with the faculty and instructors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with the Emirati graduates, exchanged cordial talks with them and congratulated them on their graduation, wishing them success in their careers.

He urged them to work hard to continue reinforcing their knowledge and skills.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked members of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and the instructors.

The ceremony was also attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; EAA, Mansour Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Ambassador to the UK, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Related Topics

UAE Ajman Abu Dhabi London Salama United Kingdom December 2020 Court

Recent Stories

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

14 minutes ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

14 minutes ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

15 minutes ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

15 minutes ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

38 minutes ago

Brazil police charge six in black man's killing th ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.