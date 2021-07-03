UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Inauguration Of '3rd Of July Naval Base' In Egypt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 03:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed attends inauguration of '3rd of July Naval Base' in Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended the inauguration of the ''3rd of July Naval Base'' located in Gargoub area in the country’s northwest coast, inaugurated by Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated President El-Sisi, the government and people of Egypt on the inauguration of the vital military base, wishing Egypt further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of and congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Egyptian president.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Progress July Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of first ba ..

45 seconds ago

Mariam Almheiri Inaugurates German-Emirati Institu ..

1 hour ago

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15-ye ..

1 hour ago

LHC CJ orders Punjab govt to conduct free burial i ..

2 hours ago

Asif Ali Zardari’s health gradually improves

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid names new chairmen of Al Nasr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.