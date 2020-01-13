UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Opening Of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, along with a number of world leaders today attended the opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW 2020.

Held under the theme "Accelerating Sustainable Development", Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

ADSW is a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development. The week brings together a unique fusion of policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders.

Through its initiatives and events, the gathering is a catalyst for sharing knowledge, implementing strategies and delivering solutions to drive human progress.

